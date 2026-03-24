Emergency Farmer Relief Program to help farmers and ranchers impacted by kona storms

North Shore, Oʻahu crops flooded (3.20.26) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity announced the establishment of the Emergency Farmer Relief Program for farmers and ranchers statewide who were impacted by the recent storm systems – Kona Low 1 and Kona Low 2. Farms, ranches and businesses may apply to receive a one-time grant of $1,500 to address immediate needs resulting from the storm. A total of $500,000 has been authorized for this emergency grant program from DAB restricted funds.

“Our farmers are a crucial lifeline for our food security and sustainability efforts,” said Governor Josh Green. “As we work to increase our islands’ independence from offshore food imports, we must support the farmers and ranchers who supply healthy and nutritious produce and meats for our local people through grocery stores, schools and restaurants. This emergency funding for our agriculture communities emphasizes their essential role in our state’s food security and our commitment to aid in their recovery.”

Applications for the Emergency Farmer Relief Program will open on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Applicants who complete and submit applications by Friday, March 27, 2026 will be prioritized for funding. Awards will be announced in the week of March 30, 2026.

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The program application may be found on DAB’s website at https://dab.hawaii.gov/emergencyfarmerrelief/. Applicants must have experienced damage or losses from the storms and must provide a General Excise Tax (GET) license, proving they conduct business in the state.

Questions on the program or application should be directed to dab.efr@hawaii.gov.

“While the full impacts from the Kona Low 1 and Kona Low 2 storms are still being assessed, we know our agricultural producers have been severely impacted by these events,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “The Emergency Farmer Relief funding aims to support our agriculture industry with grant money to start recovering from the disaster or providing brief financial stability during this time.”

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Applicants who have limited access to internet are able to call the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency for assistance in completing the applications at 808-586-0034.

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The Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture will be considering a request from DAB to activate the emergency agricultural loan program for damage caused by the Kona Low Storms. If approved as requested, emergency loans of up to $100,000 will be available at 3% interest for qualified agricultural producers. For more information, contact the Agricultural Loan Division at 808-973-9460 or dab.agloan@hawaii.gov.