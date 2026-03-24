Maui Health Medical Minute: Protecting your brain health at every age

Medical Minute is sponsored by Maui Health as part of its ongoing commitment to community health education.

You can’t change the genes you’re born with, but there are steps you can take every day to help protect your brain and lower your risk of memory problems as you age, said Dr. Cordia Wan, Inpatient Neurology, Pacific Permanente Group.

Regular exercise helps improve circulation and blood flow to the brain, while a heart-healthy diet—such as Mediterranean-style meals with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats—supports overall brain health. Getting enough sleep is also important; those seven to nine hours allow the brain time to clean, repair and reset.

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Managing medical conditions is another key factor. Uncontrolled high blood pressure in midlife, for example, can increase the risk of dementia later on. Working with your doctor to manage conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, and reviewing medications and supplements regularly, can help reduce long-term risk.

Keeping your mind and social life active also plays an important role. Learning new skills, solving puzzles, playing music, or writing can help keep the brain sharp. Staying connected with friends, family, and community groups supports both cognitive and emotional health.

Finally, protect your brain from injury by wearing helmets during activities like biking and taking steps to prevent falls at home.

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It’s never too early — or too late — to start supporting your brain health. Small daily habits can make a meaningful difference over time.

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Learn more about how to keep your brain healthy as you age.