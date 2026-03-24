Maui News

Mayor to hold community meetings in storm-impacted areas of Upcountry, ʻĪao Valley and South Maui

March 24, 2026, 4:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

ʻĪao home falls in the Wailuku River during the prolonged kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen will hold community meetings for residents Upcountry, and in ʻĪao Valley and South Maui to discuss impacts of the recent kona storms in those areas.

County staff from the departments of Public Works, Environmental Management, Water Supply, Emergency Management and ʻŌiwi Resources will attend to provide response updates and help with any questions.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcountry:

5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 – Hannibal Tavares (Pukalani) Community Center
90 Pukalani St., Makawao

ʻĪao Valley:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

10 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 – ʻĪao Valley at the former botanical garden site

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

South Maui:

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 – Kīhei Community Center
303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information on the recent storms or to report storm damage, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mema or call MEMA at 808-270-7285.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu