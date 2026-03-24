Mayor to hold community meetings in storm-impacted areas of Upcountry, ʻĪao Valley and South Maui
Mayor Richard Bissen will hold community meetings for residents Upcountry, and in ʻĪao Valley and South Maui to discuss impacts of the recent kona storms in those areas.
County staff from the departments of Public Works, Environmental Management, Water Supply, Emergency Management and ʻŌiwi Resources will attend to provide response updates and help with any questions.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
Upcountry:
5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 – Hannibal Tavares (Pukalani) Community Center
90 Pukalani St., Makawao
ʻĪao Valley:
10 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 – ʻĪao Valley at the former botanical garden site
South Maui:
5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 – Kīhei Community Center
303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei
For information on the recent storms or to report storm damage, visit www.mauicounty.gov/mema or call MEMA at 808-270-7285.