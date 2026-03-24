Maui News

Next of kin sought in identifying 13 unclaimed bodies on Maui

March 24, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department, in coordination with local mortuaries and healthcare partner, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County. These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.

Maui Police Department
For information, call 808-463-3833.

Name Age Date of Death

  • Robert Lesher, 75. Dec. 21, 2025
  • Alvin Kanda, 92. Jan. 22, 2026
  • Christopher Temple, 59. Feb. 9, 2026
  • James Landreth, 56. Feb. 10, 2026
  • Robert Christensen, 62. March 1, 2026
  • Mary Bialobryski, 71. March 1, 2026
  • Barbara Gaston* (urn), 66. May 5, 2007 
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Ballard Family Mortuary
For information, call 808-871-7911.

Name Age Date of Death

  • John Fitzgerald, 78. March 11, 2026 

Nakamura Mortuary
For information, call 808-495-4308.

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Name Age Date of Death

  • Roger Hawley, 77. Oct. 2, 2025
  • Michael McGrew, 73. Oct. 30, 2025
  • William Edward Bailey Jr., 74. Nov. 23, 2025  
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Maui Memorial Medical Center (Maui Health – Security Director)
For information, call 808-242-2276.

Name Age Date of Death

  • Satish Gholkar, 75. Jan. 14, 2026
  • Joshua Sandlin, 52. Feb. 26, 2026 
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The Maui Police Department respectfully asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.

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