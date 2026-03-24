Next of kin sought in identifying 13 unclaimed bodies on Maui

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department, in coordination with local mortuaries and healthcare partner, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County. These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.

Maui Police Department

For information, call 808-463-3833.

Name Age Date of Death

Robert Lesher, 75. Dec. 21, 2025

Alvin Kanda, 92. Jan. 22, 2026

Christopher Temple, 59. Feb. 9, 2026

James Landreth, 56. Feb. 10, 2026

Robert Christensen, 62. March 1, 2026

Mary Bialobryski, 71. March 1, 2026

Barbara Gaston* (urn), 66. May 5, 2007

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Ballard Family Mortuary

For information, call 808-871-7911.

Name Age Date of Death

John Fitzgerald, 78. March 11, 2026

Nakamura Mortuary

For information, call 808-495-4308.

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Name Age Date of Death

Roger Hawley, 77. Oct. 2, 2025

Michael McGrew, 73. Oct. 30, 2025

William Edward Bailey Jr., 74. Nov. 23, 2025

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Maui Memorial Medical Center (Maui Health – Security Director)

For information, call 808-242-2276.

Name Age Date of Death

Satish Gholkar, 75. Jan. 14, 2026

Joshua Sandlin, 52. Feb. 26, 2026

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The Maui Police Department respectfully asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.