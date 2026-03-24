Next of kin sought in identifying 13 unclaimed bodies on Maui
The Maui Police Department, in coordination with local mortuaries and healthcare partner, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County. These individuals remain unclaimed and are currently under the custody of the respective agencies listed below.
Maui Police Department
For information, call 808-463-3833.
Name Age Date of Death
- Robert Lesher, 75. Dec. 21, 2025
- Alvin Kanda, 92. Jan. 22, 2026
- Christopher Temple, 59. Feb. 9, 2026
- James Landreth, 56. Feb. 10, 2026
- Robert Christensen, 62. March 1, 2026
- Mary Bialobryski, 71. March 1, 2026
- Barbara Gaston* (urn), 66. May 5, 2007
Ballard Family Mortuary
For information, call 808-871-7911.
Name Age Date of Death
- John Fitzgerald, 78. March 11, 2026
Nakamura Mortuary
For information, call 808-495-4308.
Name Age Date of Death
- Roger Hawley, 77. Oct. 2, 2025
- Michael McGrew, 73. Oct. 30, 2025
- William Edward Bailey Jr., 74. Nov. 23, 2025
Maui Memorial Medical Center (Maui Health – Security Director)
For information, call 808-242-2276.
Name Age Date of Death
- Satish Gholkar, 75. Jan. 14, 2026
- Joshua Sandlin, 52. Feb. 26, 2026
The Maui Police Department respectfully asks anyone who may have information regarding the next of kin for any of the individuals listed above to contact the appropriate agency.