Maui News

Update: HIDOE schools reopening on Maui and Molokaʻi; closures continue on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island

March 24, 2026, 7:46 PM HST
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Konawena kona low storm damage. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education reports that school will reopen on Wednesday on Maui and Molokaʻi; but storm impacted school closures continue at select campuses on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

Reminder: Thursday, March 26, is a state-observed holiday, Prince Kūhiō Day.

Schools reopening to students and staff Wednesday, March 25 include:

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MAUI

  • Hāna High & Elementary School
  • Pā‘ia Elementary School

MOLOKAʻI

  • Kaunakakai Elementary School
  • Kilohana Elementary School
  • Maunaloa Elementary School
  • Molokaʻi Middle School
  • Molokaʻi High School

Schools remaining closed this week:

O‘AHU 

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Mānoa (March 25-27)

  • Noelani Elementary School
  • Hōkūlani Elementary School
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North Shore (March 25)

  • Waialua Elementary School
  • Waialua High & Intermediate School
  • Haleʻiwa Elementary School

At this time, the North Shore schools plan to resume in-person learning on Friday, March 27, pending final safety clearance of all facilities.

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HAWAI‘I ISLAND 

  • Konawaena Middle (through April 1)
  • Ke Kula ‘O ‘Ehunuikaimalino (through April 1)

The two campuses were previously scheduled to be closed through March 27. Classrooms have been cleaned and disinfected, and damaged materials removed, but closures are extended to April 1 to allow for final safety checks.

  • Konawaena High (transition to distance learning March 30)

Seventy classrooms at the high school sustained major damage from flood waters. The school still plans to transition to distance learning for most students beginning March 30.

Following a comprehensive safety assessment of areas unaffected by flooding, the school will resume in-person instruction for a small number of vulnerable student populations in lieu of transitioning to distance learning, including special needs students in fully self-contained (FSC) classrooms, students in the Alternative Learning Program Support Services and Twilight Program.

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