Hirono, Blunt Rochester, McIver Lead colleagues in introducing Working Women’s Bill of Rights

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Sen. Hirono / X account (3.25.26)

US Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) was among lawmakers who introduced the Working Women’s Bill of Rights today. The resolution recognizes the duty of Congress to meet the needs of working women.

Sen. Hirono joined Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and US Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), along with Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), in leading 16 of their colleagues in introducing the measure.

Women comprise nearly half of the nation’s workforce, serving as leaders in vital industries like education, health care, public service, and caregiving. “The resolution, introduced during Women’s History Month and the week of Equal Pay Day, recognizes Congress’s obligation to address recent executive and administrative actions that have caused disproportionate harm to women’s workplace rights, freedoms, and protections, by safeguarding workers from unequal treatment,” according to the senators.

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“From unequal pay to a lack of professional advancement, gender inequity and discrimination in the workplace are still far too common in our country despite the critical work women do,” said Hirono. “I am proud to introduce this resolution recognizing the important work women do across our country and reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding gender equity in the workplace.”

Sen. Rochester said, “I’m proud to be introducing a Working Women’s Bill of Rights alongside Sen. Hirono and Congresswoman McIver because these disparities – which are heightened for women of color – are simply unacceptable. I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle stand up for economic justice.”

Rep. McIver said, “We are seeing bleak statistics: an increasing wage gap and a sharp rise in unemployment. And there’s a real human cost to those numbers. Women are shouldering that cost, as this president so often forces them to do. I introduced this resolution to sound the alarm because no one should be able to bully women out of their rightful place in the economy.”

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Rep. Leger Fernandez (D-NM), Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus said, “Women workers deserve a better future with fair pay, protections from discrimination, support when we’re pregnant or caring for loved ones, and an affordable life. The Democratic Women’s Caucus reaffirms our commitment to fighting for that better future today and every single day.”

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In addition to Sens. Hirono and Blunt Rochester, the resolution was cosponsored in the Senate by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ed Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Alex Padilla (D-CA).

In addition to Reps. McIver, DeLauro, and Leger Fernandez, the resolution was also cosponsored by Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Sarah McBride (D-DE), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Paul Tonko (D-NY), and Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

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The full text of the resolution is available here.