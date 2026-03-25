A vacant lot at 1191 Front St. is the proposed location for a new home in the Lahaina historic district. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga

Bourbon Neat LLC is seeking permits to build a $2.5 million single-family home on a vacant lot at 1191 Front St. in Lahaina. The project has triggered a formal environmental review due to its location within a historic landmark district.

The proposed one-story, 1,830-square-foot residence includes a 600-square-foot, two-car garage and a 321-square-foot lānai. The 0.55-acre parcel is part of a four-unit condominium property regime.

Because of its location near and ocean and configuration, the project requires both a special management area use permit and a special flood hazard area development permit. The Maui Planning Commission must determine whether to grant the SMA permit.

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The Department of Planning noted the project is not eligible for a standard SMA exemption. This is because other structures already exist on the same land parcel.

Historic and environmental issues

The property sits within a historic site listed on both the National Register and the Hawaiʻi Register. Being located within the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District mandates an environmental assessment before construction can begin.

The applicant has prepared a draft environmental assessment with an anticipated finding of no significant impact. The state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development published the draft assessment on Monday.

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The site is located between Ala Moana Street and Puʻunoa Place. It is situated makai of Front Street and Kahoma Village and mauka of the Lahaina Jodo Mission and Puʻunoa “Baby” Beach.

An aerial photo shows the location of a proposed new home in the Lahaina historic district. PC: Munekiyo and Hiraga



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The property sits adjacent to the Lahaina Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It currently holds an urban designation and residential zoning.

Project timeline and public Input

Once all permits are secured, construction is expected to take two years. Application records list Mari and Jefferey Stein of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as the contacts for Bourbon Neat LLC.

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According to the filing, the owner intends to reside on the property full time. The applicant said the home is planned as a permanent residence, not as a short-term vacation rental.

The draft document was prepared by the Wailuku-based consulting firm Munekiyo Hiraga. The publication initiated a statutory 30-day public comment period that runs through April 22.

Written comments regarding the environmental assessment may be submitted via email to the consultant at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.