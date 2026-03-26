County departments offer residential debris removal options and tips

Greenwaste in East Maui following kona low storm. PC: Maui Humane Society.

In the aftermath of the recent kona storms, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Department of Public Works, Maui Emergency Management Agency and Office of Recovery are mobilizing resources to assist residents with residential property cleanup, including picking up debris for kūpuna or others physically unable to self-haul debris.

“Cleaning up after these severe storms are a kākou effort,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “When residents and the County work side by side to clean up green waste and restore our neighborhoods, we’re not just rebuilding our surroundings — we’re strengthening the spirit that makes our home more resilient.”

County officials are urging residents to consolidate storm-related waste to help expedite the collection process. The following sections offer cleanup tips and resources:

Push mud and sediment close to the curb

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DPW Highways Division is working to clear County roads of mud and sediment. Please follow these guidelines to assist with cleanup:

Sort mud and dirt separate from logs, branches and leaves.

Mud and dirt will be cleared first by the County.

Place mud at the curb for pickup.

Separate and report debris

For kūpuna and those who are physically unable to self-haul debris, please notify the County by filing out an online storm debris report at mauicounty.gov/mema. Follow these steps:

For “Emergency Event” select “2026-03 March Kona Storm” For “This report is for:” select “Debris Clearance” Fill out your address and zip code correctly For “Please describe the damage,” indicate whether you have green waste, building materials or other types of storm debris that you need picked up Submit a picture if you are able

For those needing assistance with the online form, call MEMA at 808-270-7285.

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The County is working to organize curbside pickup for residents unable to self-haul their debris. In preparation for this, separate and pile your debris into the below types:

Green waste (vegetative): Make sure green waste is free of rocks, mud or any trash. Please cut green waste to less than 8 feet in length and 3 feet in diameter.

Construction and demolition: Securely bag any roofing, drywall, flooring or other building materials before placing in normal refuse bins.

DO NOT PLACE PILES ON ROADWAYS OR SIDEWALKS. To ensure safe access for collection crews and emergency vehicles, piles must be kept away from:

Fire hydrants

Mailboxes

Utility poles

Storm drains

Make sure that the piles are easily accessible from the road. The County will not be entering private property to remove debris.

Self-haul debris

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The County encourages self-hauling when possible to reduce the strain on local resources. Below are options for residents capable of hauling their own debris:

Green waste: Residents may transport green waste directly to the following locations: Maui EKO Systems, Central Maui Landfill, 1 Pulehu Road, Puʻunēnē Hawaii Organics Compost, Kuihelani Highway, Wailuku Molokaʻi-Naiwa Landfill & Recycling Center, Maunaloa Highway, Molokaʻi Green waste containers: Community groups or residents with large amounts of green waste and accessible property may be eligible for a 30-yard roll-off container. Availability is first-come, first-served while funds last. To request a container, call DEM Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division (EP&S) at (808) 270-7631.

Appliances (self-haul): Residents may self-haul appliances to: Hammerhead Metals Recycling, 2000 Maui Veterans Highway, Puʻunene Moloka‘i Metals, Maunaloa Highway, Molokaʻi

Construction and demolition debris: Residents may self-haul residential building materials to any County landfill or convenience center.

Drop-off collection events

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County DEM EP&S will conduct several recycling and drop-off events for specific residential debris.

Appliances: A special appliance drop-off event will be held at the Kīhei Recycling Center on March 28 and 29, 2026. For questions regarding appliance disposal, call 808-877-2524. Additional events may be held based on community need.

Electronics: The County will organize future electronics collection events. Do not throw electronics into regular rubbish.

Household hazardous waste: The County will organize future HHW collection for debris such as non-EV batteries, oil-based paint, pesticides and most cleaning supplies.

For updates on EP&S drop-off collection programs, check https://www.mauicounty.gov/742/Environmental-Protection-Sustainability.

Safety

Finally, residents are asked to take precautions while cleaning their properties. Please refer to these safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/natural-disasters/safety/index.html for more information.