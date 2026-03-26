Maui Bicycling League Expands Keiki Bike Education Program with Bike Skills Clinic

Keiki Bike Education Program. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The Maui Bicycling League is expanding its Keiki Bike Education Program with the launch of the “Learn to Ride Better Keiki Clinic” at Kanahā Beach Park, offering keiki ages 7–12 the opportunity to build confidence, improve bike handling skills, and learn how to ride safely and responsibly.

Parents, schools, and community organizations encouraged to register keiki for hands-on free bike safety clinic at Kanahā Beach Park on April 18 2026.

The clinic builds on the Keiki Bike Education Program, launched in July 2025, which introduced bicycle safety and riding skills to Maui students through partnerships with schools and community organizations.

Keiki Bike Education Program. PC: Maui Bicycling League

Bicycles donated by Sovereignty Bike Company are helping bring this vision to life. The generous donation included 160 bicycles intended to bring joy to children affected by the Lahaina fire. In December 2023, 80 of the bikes were distributed as Christmas gifts, while the remaining bicycles are now being used to expand youth bike education programs across Maui.

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“We are planting the seeds early,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “By teaching keiki how to ride safely and responsibly, we are helping build a new generation that understands the value of cycling and the importance of sharing the road from both the cyclist’s and motorist’s perspectives.”

Keiki Bike Education Program. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The program is also supported by the Samueli Foundation, whose financial contributions help sustain the Keiki Bike Education Program and the ongoing work of the Maui Bicycling League. The Samueli Foundation is guided by a belief in giving back to communities, creating a bridge between the past and the future, and inspiring others to contribute.

The upcoming clinic is made possible through a collaboration with Maui Cyclery, whose owner Donnie Arnoult has generously volunteered to teach the first “Learn to Ride Better” clinic.

“My philosophy has always been about sharing the lifestyle of cycling rather than focusing on income,” said Arnoult. “Teaching keiki how to ride safely and confidently is one of the best ways to build a stronger biking community for the future.”

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During the clinic, participants will practice bike control, turning and maneuvering, situational awareness, and the fundamentals of safely sharing the road.

MBL also expressed gratitude to its members and volunteers who continue to support the organization’s community education efforts.

“As a volunteer-led nonprofit, none of this would be possible without the ongoing support of our members and volunteers,” Dias said. “Their dedication helps us expand programs that make Maui a safer and more welcoming place for people of all ages to bike.”

MBL encourages parents, schools, and nonprofit organizations that promote youth wellness and safety to help spread the word and encourage keiki to participate in the program.

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Programs like this clinic also support Maui’s broader goal of creating safer streets for everyone. By teaching children safe riding habits and road awareness at an early age, MBL is helping advance the principles of Vision Zero, a global effort focused on reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities through education, safer infrastructure, and community awareness.

Keiki Bike Education Program. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The Learn to Ride Better Keiki Bike Skills Clinic has limited space, and registration is required. Families interested in participating can learn more and reserve a spot here.

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The Maui Bicycling League is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization dedicated to improving bicycling safety, promoting active transportation, and expanding opportunities for biking and walking across Maui through education, community programs, and advocacy.