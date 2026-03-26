Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2026

March 26, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:16 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 11:09 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:39 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period swell will peak around 3 feet today before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period wind wave energy from northeasterly trade winds will hold into the weekend. Strengthening northeasterly winds this weekend and a swath of gales associated with a low around one thousand miles northeast of the islands will lead to the potential for high surf advisories along north and east facing shores from Sunday into early next week. 


For south facing shores, small background energy pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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