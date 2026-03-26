Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2026

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:32 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:16 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:09 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:39 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period swell will peak around 3 feet today before gradually declining through the weekend. For east facing shores, short period wind wave energy from northeasterly trade winds will hold into the weekend. Strengthening northeasterly winds this weekend and a swath of gales associated with a low around one thousand miles northeast of the islands will lead to the potential for high surf advisories along north and east facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

For south facing shores, small background energy pulses will keep surf heights above flat conditions into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.