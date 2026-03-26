MEO Hāna buses running to Central Maui again

MEO’s Hāna buses are running to Central Maui and back again, following suspension of services due to the Kona storms.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hāna to Central Maui bus runs have resumed following cleanup and repairs of Hāna Highway from the kona storms.

The East to Central Maui connection was suspended March 13 following damage and flooding from the initial kona storm. In-town Hāna service was restored March 18.

MEO’s Human Services runs resumed Tuesday, March 24. Buses leave Hāna at 6 a.m. for Kahului and Wailuku destinations and return at 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

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The MEO Hāna Branch office phone service has been restored. The number is 808-248-8282.

MEO operates the Human Services transport through a Maui County grant. The service provides rides to kupuna, persons with disabilities, low income residents, youths and others for shopping, health appointments, employment and other events at no cost to riders. MEO also runs buses in Maui County rural communities of East Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.