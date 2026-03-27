Maui News

Community event this Sunday to test coastal water quality following kona storm

March 27, 2026, 6:17 PM HST
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Kona storm impacts (March 2026) PC: County of Maui

The University of Hawaiʻi is leading a community-driven, coastal water quality sampling event across Maui this Sunday, March 29. This is a response effort to better understand the impacts of the recent kona storm impacts of runoff on coastal water quality.

Volunteers are needed to help understand how the recent kona storm and floods have affected Maui’s coastal areas. Volunteers will help by collecting water samples from their favorite beach, surf spot, fishing spot, or anywhere they want to know—”What’s in your water?”

To participate, volunteers will get a bottle from the team, record data, and drop it off at a designated location.

  • To get a sampling bottle on Maui contact Dr. Andrea Kealoha at andreake@hawaii.edu .
  • To get a sampling bottle on O’ahu contact Dr. Nyssa Silbiger at silbiger@hawaii.edu .
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More information and instructions are available online at http://bit.ly/4bBLREr.

Samples will be taken to university labs for processing. Once processed, an app will be available where participants and community members can check on results.

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