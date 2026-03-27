Hisako Film Lab hosts Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge Premiere Party in Lahaina

Hisako Film Lab, in collaboration with Fuzz Box Productions, invites the community to celebrate local creativity at the Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge Premiere Party. The free event will take place on Sunday, March 29 at the Fuzz Box in Lahaina, beginning at 7 p.m., with film screenings starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge brings together Maui-based filmmakers to create original short films in just four days. The premiere party showcases these works on the big screen, highlighting the talent, storytelling, and ingenuity of the island’s creative community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite film during the screening, with winners announced immediately following the event. Grand prize winner will receive $500.

“This event is all about celebrating creativity, collaboration, and the vibrant film culture here on Maui,” said a representative from Hisako Film Lab. “We’re excited to bring the community together to support local filmmakers and enjoy a night of original cinema.”

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The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend and take part in an evening of film, fun, and community connection.

Fast Kine Maui 4-Day Film Challenge is made possible with support from the County of Maui.

Hisako Film Lab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and supporting the next generation of Hawai‘i’s storytellers and filmmakers. Founded in 2023 by Maui-raised filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the organization aims to create opportunities for local creatives to develop their craft and bring their stories to life. Cretton is known for directing the Marvel Studios film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Through workshops, mentorship, and creative programming, the organization seeks to cultivate local talent and expand opportunities for aspiring filmmakers across the island.

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