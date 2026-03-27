Maui Young Professionals hosts inaugural Tech Panel event in Maui on March 31

PC: Courtesy of COCHYP.

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s Young Professionals Program (COCHYP) is hosting the first-ever Maui Tech Panel & Mixer on March 31 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Maui Brewing Co. in Kīhei, 605 Līpoa Parkway.

Presented by sponsors EO Solutions, Privateer and Maui Brewing Co., the event will introduce attendees to an interactive discussion around the current technological climate of Hawaiʻi, the economic impacts and opportunities of the tech industry in the islands, and how to navigate tools for business and personal benefit.

“We are incredibly proud to see our Young Professionals expanding their impact across our neighbor islands, creating meaningful opportunities in emerging technology and beyond,” said Sherry Menor, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. “As someone from a neighbor island, I know how important it is to ensure these opportunities reach communities statewide. This work directly supports our 2030 Blueprint for Hawaiʻi by strengthening innovation, growing our workforce, and connecting our islands to future-focused industries. We’re excited to see Maui leading the way with what we hope will be the first of many YP events to come.”

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This event is the first cross-collaboration of the Emerging-Tech Committee and the Neighbor-Island Committee of COCHYP. Attendees will hear from expert speakers on the subject matter: Matthew Lugo, Aerospace Engineer with Privateer Space; Daron Nishimoto, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of EO Solutions; Seiichi Nagai, founder and CEO of Civic Nexus, as well as from the moderator, Naomi Cooper, Deputy Director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. Naomi Cooper, current Chair of the COCHYP Neighbor-Island Committee, and Seiichi Nagai, Chair of the COCHYP Emerging-Tech Committee, will also share information on their prospective committees and how to get involved.

“I am excited to share my 37 years of experiences and engage with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s Young Professional of not only working as an executive for a large aerospace company but also in starting and exiting several high-tech companies all here in Maui,” said Nishimoto. “Giving back to the community is an important aspect of balancing my work-life equation.”

“Privateer is honored to support this inaugural Maui Tech Panel Mixer, where local innovators and young professionals will come together and explore how space and emerging technologies can create new opportunities for Hawaii’s future,” said Lugo.

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To register for the event, visit the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi website. Non-YP Members are welcome to attend. Event ticket purchases include heavy pūpū and one drink ticket. For attendees traveling to Maui for the event, an exclusive accommodations promotional code for Maui Beach Hotel will be given after registration via email.