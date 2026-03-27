Swell Soda Co. Opens at Azeka Shopping Center Makai 

Swell Soda Co.

A fresh wave of flavor has landed in South Maui with the grand opening of Swell Soda Co., now serving customers at Azeka Shopping Center Makai, Unit 119, conveniently located next to Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Riding the growing “dirty soda” trend popularized by brands like Swig, Swell Soda offers a fully customizable drink experience that lets guests craft their perfect refreshment. Build your own perfect recipe by choosing your own combination of soda, flavor, extras and special add-ons. Explore signature creations like the Coco–Lime Cruiser, a tropical blend with Coca-cola, coconut and lime wedge.

In addition to specialty sodas, Swell Soda Co. also serves up refreshing AquaMisters (Flavored Water), protein sodas, and Monster Drinks making it an ideal stop for both a midday boost and post-workout recovery. “Located nearby Maui’s best beaches, the shop is perfectly positioned for sun-lovers looking to cool down and recharge,” according to the store announcement.

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Guests can also browse a selection of branded merchandise, including Yeti-style bottles, t-shirts, and more.

Find Swell Soda online at swellsodacompany.com or on Instagram @SwellSodaCompany. Call for more at 435-227-5252