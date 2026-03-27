UH Community Colleges earn national marketing gold for powerful student stories

Fulfill Your Kuleana: Maui College gives students purpose / UH Community Colleges

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges have earned a gold 2025 Paragon Award from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations—underscoring the quality and impact of the marketing work being done across the seven community colleges currently serving almost 24,000 students.

The award, in the Video Shorts Series category, recognizes the UH Community Colleges’ marketing team for showcasing the transformational journeys of Native Hawaiian students across the state. Centered on themes of resilience, identity and opportunity, the series features compelling student narratives, including:

‘Ale‘a Kimokeo, UH Maui College—bridging traditional knowledge and modern science through sustainable practices rooted in caring for the land

Stevie Puna, Leeward CC—overcoming doubt to pursue culinary arts while discovering confidence, cultural connection, and community

Melanie Camat, Kapi‘olani CC—channeling her passion into respiratory therapy to address healthcare disparities and give back to Hawaiʻi

ʻAleʻa Kimokeo, UH Maui College student. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“These student stories reflect the transformative power of an Indigenous-serving education,” said Lui Hokoana, interim vice president for the UH Community Colleges. “We are deeply honored to receive this national recognition, as it speaks to the deep connections between education, culture and community that truly define our colleges.”

(Left) Melanie Camat, Kapi‘olani CC student; (Right) Stevie Puna, Leeward CC student.

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The award-winning videos were produced in partnership with the Honolulu-based marketing agency Hyperspective Studios and are part of a broader institutional effort to highlight and share the compelling stories of UH Community College students.

The Paragon Awards are recognized as the only national competition of its kind, honoring excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges throughout the US. The 2025 competition drew 1,585 entries from 216 colleges across the country and was judged by 67 industry professionals.

NCMPR President Patrick Stone said, “This year’s winners stood out in an extraordinary field of entries, demonstrating that when community colleges invest in creativity and innovation, they amplify their mission and transform lives.”

Fulfill Your Kuleana: Leeward Community College ignites passion / UH Community Colleges

Fulfill Your Kuleana: Kapi‘olani Community College empowers students / UH Community Colleges