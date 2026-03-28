County’s Office of Recovery evolves to lead recovery efforts from recent storms

Kona storm impacts (March 2026) PC: County of Maui

Established by Mayor Richard Bissen in the wake of the 2023 Maui wildfires, the County of Maui Office of Recovery is taking on the County’s long-term recovery efforts from subsequent emergencies and natural disasters, such as the recent kona storms.

“Expanding the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s focus to oversee long-term recovery for all disasters ensures that our community isn’t just reacting in the moment, but staying committed to rebuilding for the future,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “It creates the focus and continuity needed for the County to truly see recovery efforts through.”

Www.MauiRecovers.org, the County website focused on resources and planning efforts relating to recovery and wildfire rebuilding information, will launch a new kona storm recovery section this weekend including information from kona low events and any other disaster that will require long-term recovery. Residents and businesses impacted by kona low storms 1 and 2 in March 2026 are encouraged to sign up for storm recovery information at https://www.mauirecovers.org/signup.

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Back-to-back kona storms brought record rainfall, high wind and severe flooding to Maui County, causing widespread damage, power outages and road closures in South Maui, Lahaina, ‘Īao Valley, Molokaʻi, East Maui and Upcountry.

While Maui Emergency Management Agency prepares for and coordinates short-term response to disasters, the Office of Recovery is coordinating the County’s longer-term recovery efforts.

Led by Administrator John Smith, the Office of Recovery is located under the County Department of Management and coordinates the efforts of all County departments as well as state and federal resources that further recovery projects and programs. The office was created by Mayor Bissen on Sept. 19, 2023.

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“A stronger Office of Recovery means Maui can stay focused on what matters most — seeing every recovery effort through from start to finish,” Smith said.

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For more information on Office of Recovery, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2823/Office-of-Recovery and https://mauirecovers.org/.