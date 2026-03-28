Island Energy Services challenges Hawaiʻi customers to help raise $100,000 for American Red Cross disaster relief

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, flies over a flooded neighborhood in Waialua on the north shore of Oʻahu March 20, 2026. (US Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

As communities across the State continue to recover from the impacts of recent kona low storms, Island Energy Services is stepping up its disaster relief efforts and asking the community to join in. The company has increased its American Red Cross fundraising match from $20,000 to $50,000, with a goal of raising a combined $100,000 for disaster relief efforts across Hawaiʻi.

Through the end of April, customers at participating Texaco locations statewide can donate at the register or round up their purchases. IES will match every customer donation, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 in matching funds. Combined with the IES company contribution, the campaign aims to direct $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief needs statewide.

“We’re proud to be part of a community that shows up for each other in times of need,” said Al Chee, Executive Vice President of Community Relations at Island Energy Services. “Every gallon of donated fuel and every dollar matched through our Texaco locations is a direct investment in the people of Hawaiʻi. We encourage our customers to join us. Your contribution will be doubled, and every bit of it stays here at home.”

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The American Red Cross Hawaiʻi is providing critical support to individuals and families affected by the storms, including emergency shelter, food, and recovery services. The expanded IES match is part of the company’s broader response to storm impacts across Hawaiʻi, which also includes a direct donation of fuel to community volunteer teams conducting cleanup and restoration work in Haleʻiwa and Waialua.

Customers can participate at any participating Texaco location statewide through April 30, 2026. For a list of participating locations, visit https://www.texacoinhawaii.com/urgent-message.