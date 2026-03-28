Nonprofit humanitarian group, CORE mobilizes support following Hawaiʻi floods

A US Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oʻahu on March 21, 2026. Army aircrews conducted damage assessments following a major kona low storm to provide critical information to state and local emergency management officials. PC: US Army / Sgt. Olivia Cowart

Hawaiʻi is experiencing its worst flooding in over 20 years – and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is mobilizing to support vulnerable communities impacted, particularly across Oʻahu’s North Shore, including Waialua, Haleʻiwa, and Lāʻie.

“With more than 5,500 residents evacuated, more than 200 people rescued, and widespread damage to homes, farms, roads and schools, the need for swift relief is urgent,” organization leaders said.

Within the first days of the disaster, CORE provided 107 gallons of water to support 35 households under boil-water advisories on Oʻahu’s North Shore and is now conducting damage assessments in Waialua and Mokulēʻia, both of which were evacuated during the flooding.

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The team has also been distributing supplies and equipment to local organizations and community groups in Lāʻie to support community-led cleanup efforts, and delivered medical supplies, bottled water, and PPE to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, a mobile clinic serving affected areas across Oʻahu.

In addition, CORE will also begin assessing what medium- to longer-term support will look like, including home repairs and rebuilds for flood-damaged properties and cash and voucher assistance to address unmet housing needs.

This response builds on CORE’s experience in Hawaiʻi. Following the 2023 Maui wildfires, CORE distributed $56,000 via 280 prepaid cards to over 100 households and provided $5,000 in host household support – a model of equitable, cash-based relief that puts power directly in the hands of survivors.

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CORE is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that responds to disasters around the world. The organization delivers life-saving resources in the immediate aftermath – and empower communities to be self-reliant in the long run.