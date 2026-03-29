Maui News

Lahaina Community Meeting to cover plans for a new Lahaina community center, Hoʻokumu Hou updates, kona storm impacts

March 29, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
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The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the monthly County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Information from the County Department of Parks and Recreation on plans for a new Lahaina community center
  • Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including updates on Hoʻokumu Hou programs.

In addition, Mayor Bissen and others will discuss impacts of the recent kona storms. County staff from the departments of Public Works, Environmental Management, Water Supply, Emergency Management and ʻŌiwi Resources will attend, along with Hawaiian Electric Co. and State Department of Health representatives, to provide response updates and help with any questions.

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In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables following a question-and-answer session to close the meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group and other agencies.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53. 

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/signup.

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For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.

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