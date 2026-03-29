Walmart Foundation commits up to $250,000 in grants for Hawaiʻi disaster relief

The Walmart Foundation highlighted relief efforts in Kahului and on Molokaʻi in announcing a commitment on Friday of up to $250,000 in grants to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Lāhui Foundation to support disaster relief and long-term recovery across Hawaiʻi.

“Highlights of the relief effort to date include our local stores and associates collaborating with the Salvation Army and other local nonprofits to distribute aid, and our local store in Kahului providing targeted support for the Hoaka Mana on Molokaʻi,” the announcement said.

Additionally, this financial commitment is bolstered by more than $25,000 in in-kind donations by Walmart. “Through strategic coordination with Convoy of Hope, Feeding America and other partners on the ground, our local Walmart stores are helping make sure water and essential supplies reach affected areas quickly,” the announcement said.

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“The Walmart Foundation is dedicated to supporting Hawaiʻi’s road to recovery by supporting those on the front lines,” said Julie Gehrki, president of the Walmart Foundation. “Through these grants to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Lāhui Foundation, we are putting resources directly into the hands of local organizations that have deep roots and impact in these communities.”

Walmart expressed its commitment to its continued support for our associates and the residents of Hawaiʻi.