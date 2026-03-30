Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close half-day on Thursday

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. File Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 2, 2026, for pool guard recruitment testing, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The facility at 700 Haliʻa Nākoa St. is expected to reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.