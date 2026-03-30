Global recognition for University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa: 14 programs shine in new rankings

Fourteen University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa academic subjects were ranked among the world’s best in the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject, released March 25.

Four subjects placed in the top 100 in the world and top 22 in the nation.

Courtesy Photo: University of Hawaiʻi

Leading the way were:

Geology (No. 19 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world).

(No. 19 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world). Geophysics (No. 19 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world).

(No. 19 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world). Earth and marine sciences (No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world).

(No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 51-100 in the world). Linguistics (No. 22 in the U.S. and No. 61 in the world).

Ten additional subjects placed in the world’s top 2% — within the top 500 in the world out of more than 25,000 colleges and universities worldwide:

English language and literature: No. 28 U.S., No. 101-150 world.

No. 28 U.S., No. 101-150 world. Agriculture and forestry: No. 30 U.S., No. 151-200 world.

No. 30 U.S., No. 151-200 world. Anthropology: No. 31 U.S., No. 101-200 world.

No. 31 U.S., No. 101-200 world. Modern languages: No. 41 U.S., No. 251-300 world.

No. 41 U.S., No. 251-300 world. Environmental sciences: No. 66 U.S., No. 351-400 world.

No. 66 U.S., No. 351-400 world. Communication and media studies: No. 68 U.S., No. 251-275 world.

No. 68 U.S., No. 251-275 world. Physics and astronomy: No. 70 U.S., No. 401-450 world.

No. 70 U.S., No. 401-450 world. Education: No. 78 U.S., No. 351-400 world.

No. 78 U.S., No. 351-400 world. Medicine: No. 99 U.S., No. 451-500 world.

No. 99 U.S., No. 451-500 world. Biological sciences: No. 100 U.S., No. 451-500 world.

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“These rankings highlight the exceptional work and commitment of our faculty, students and staff,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Interim Provost Vassilis Syrmos in a university release. “They showcase the university’s global standing and reinforce that [University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa] offers outstanding educational opportunities and experiences for both our local community and those joining us from around the world.”

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa was ranked in three broad subject areas and 14 narrow subject areas.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are calculated using five criteria:

Academic reputation (measures the reputation of institutions and their programs by asking academic experts to nominate universities based on their subject area of expertise).

(measures the reputation of institutions and their programs by asking academic experts to nominate universities based on their subject area of expertise). Employer reputation (measures the reputation of institutions and their programs among employers).

(measures the reputation of institutions and their programs among employers). Research citations per paper (measures the impact and quality of the scientific work done by institutions, on average per publication).

(measures the impact and quality of the scientific work done by institutions, on average per publication). H-index (measures both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar).

(measures both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar). International research network (measure of an institution’s success in creating and sustaining research partnerships with institutions in other locations).

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The 2026 edition of the rankings by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds analyzed the performance of more than 18,300 university programs, taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world.

Other rankings

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University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa also received these notable rankings: