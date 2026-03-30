Public access restricted at Kapaʻakea Cemetery following storm damage

The County of Maui Department of Public Works is restricting general public access to Kapaʻakea Cemetery in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, following significant impacts from the March 2026 kona low storms.

“Kapaʻakea Cemetery is an important place for Molokaʻi families,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are focused on addressing the damage and supporting families as work moves forward. Mahalo to our Molokaʻi community for its patience and understanding during this time.”

Recent heavy rains caused substantial ground settlement across many burial plots at Kapaʻakea Cemetery. While some settling can occur during periods of rainfall, the severity of these impacts is greater than previously experienced. Similar conditions were observed at Molokaʻi Veterans Cemetery, though to a lesser extent.

Out of respect for families and their loved ones, the general public is asked not to visit Kapaʻakea Cemetery while recovery efforts are underway.

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Families may access the cemetery to tend to and repair their burial plots. The Department of Public Works will provide cover material to assist with repairs and will support families who are unable to complete repairs themselves.

Families are encouraged to visit as soon as possible to recover any vestments, markers or personal items from affected sites before the County begins covering impacted plots.

Department crews have already begun repair work, which will resume Monday, March 30, 2026.

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Kapaʻakea Cemetery is a County-owned facility managed by the Department of Public Works Highways Division, which maintains burial records, access roads and vegetation. Traditionally, families have cared for and maintained their own burial plots and are encouraged to continue doing so as conditions allow.

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For more information, contact the Department of Public Works Molokaʻi District Office at 808-553-3222.