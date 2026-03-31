Applications sought for Maui’s Experimental and Demonstration Housing Projects Fund

Maui housing aerial view. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Housing is requesting applications from qualified nonprofit organizations for eligible projects under the Experimental and Demonstration Housing Projects Fund to develop select County-owned land.

A pre-bid meeting will be held online Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/mr35td4c .

“As we work to address our housing crisis, we have to be willing to try new approaches,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “By using County-owned land and partnering with nonprofits, this program creates opportunities for innovation and practical solutions that can help make housing more attainable for families across Maui County.”

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EDH projects must provide housing for families earning 80% and below the County’s Area Median Income (AMI), as established by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The County established the EDH Projects Fund Program for the provision, protection and expansion of experimental and demonstration housing projects and for the purpose of researching and developing ideas that will reduce the cost of housing in the state.

Applicants must follow Chapter 16.28, Maui County Code, be a nonprofit organization in compliance with Section 501(c), Internal Revenue Code, and must have reasonable experience in housing design and construction principles and practices.

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The EDH Application and Select Notice is available on the County Department of Housing webpage, www.mauicounty.gov/housing , under the “Hot Topics” section.

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Applications must be received by the department no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, via email to housingcomdev@co.maui.hi.us with “FY 2026 EDH Project Application” in the email subject line, followed by the project name, such as “FY 2026 EDH Project Application – INSERT PROJECT NAME.”