As floods compound Maui’s ongoing recovery, Maui United Way activates Maui Nui Emergency Fund

From left to right: Wailua Riley and Alyssa Evans of Maui Rapid Response, Jeeyun Lee (kneeling), CEO Maui United Way, Belia and Douglas Paul of A Honu Space loading one of 5 vehicles full of requested supplies that were donated from community members and organizations to Molokaʻi.

As Maui County faces renewed impacts from severe flooding following the devastating 2023 wildfires, Maui United Way (MUW) has activated its Maui Nui Resilience and Emergency Response Fund, a flexible funding mechanism designed to support both immediate response and long-term recovery efforts across Maui and Molokaʻi.

The fund has been seeded with a $100,000 investment from Kaiser Permanente, with additional momentum from Southwest Airlines, which is matching community donations up to $10,000 to accelerate response and recovery efforts during this critical time.

Within less than an hour’s notice, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui pivoted last Monday to transport 150 hot meals and five vehicle loads of community-donated supplies to Molokaʻi, with meals funded by World Central Kitchen and coordinated by Maui United Way, alongside volunteers from community, Our Kūpuna, Lahaina Strong and Maui Rapid Response.

Over the past two weeks, Maui United Way has been actively coordinating response efforts alongside the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui, grassroots organizations, and larger partners including Maui COAD. Through this coordination, MUW has helped bridge communication gaps, identify urgent needs, and mobilize resources in real time across the county.

In partnership with World Central Kitchen, Maui United Way has also supported the distribution of 1,326 meals to residents in some of the most remote and underserved areas, including Hāna, Molokaʻi, and kūpuna across Maui County.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To date, Maui United Way has supported smaller, community-based nonprofits in completing grant applications to access additional funding, including assisting Maui Rapid Response and Living Pono Project with applications for the release of CORE funds, while actively coordinating with partners across Maui and Molokaʻi to advance a holistic, community-driven response. Maui United Way is also preparing to deploy aligned, targeted support, including $5,000 grants to Mālama Kula and Lahaina Strong, to address immediate and emerging needs on the ground. Through existing resources, Maui United Way has already mobilized $15,000 in pre-contracted food security support in Hāna to ensure residents can remain in their community, stewarded a donation of Maui Oil gas cards for Hāna families, and deployed seven internet satellites across Hāna and Molokaʻi in partnership with ITDRC to strengthen connectivity during response efforts, with additional support forthcoming.

Maui United Way brings deep experience in disaster response and long-term recovery. Following the 2023 wildfires, MUW has deployed $5.5 million in recovery funds in the current fiscal year alone, supporting both organizations and individuals to stabilize and rebuild.

“Our community continues to demonstrate what it means to show up with aloha for one another in times of need,” said Jeeyun Lee, CEO of Maui United Way. “We are in this for the long haul. Recovery is not linear, and many of our families are navigating layered challenges. Our role is to listen, to connect, and to move resources quickly in ways that are guided by community.”

Maui United Way, alongside partner organizations, is also working to establish a coordinated funding approach that centers community-based decision making, ensuring that resources are distributed equitably across Maui County based on level of impact. This includes a strong commitment to rural and neighbor island communities that are often harder to reach but equally impacted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our Molokaʻi community is proud of our resilience, and know we are often overlooked during broader response efforts,” said Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez of Molokaʻi. “Many in our community find it difficult to ask for the help they need, even though we were hit harder than any time in recent memory. Resources must reach our island in ways that uplift our people, our relationships, and our way of life. Supporting Molokaʻi means treating it as a priority, not an afterthought.”

The Maui Nui Resilience and Emergency Response Fund enables MUW to:

• Rapidly deploy funding to trusted local organizations and grassroots efforts

• Support food access, essential supplies, and immediate relief needs

• Bridge coordination between community, nonprofit partners, and government

• Provide flexible, community-informed support and resiliency building as needs evolve

As a trusted backbone organization in Maui County, Maui United Way is uniquely positioned to adapt quickly and ensure resources reach those most impacted.

Call to Action

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui United Way invites individuals, businesses, and philanthropic partners to support this work by contributing to the Maui Nui Resilience and Emergency Response Fund.

With matching funds currently available, community donations can have an even greater impact during this critical time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more or contribute, visit:

https://www.mauiunitedway.org/emergency-response-and-recovery-fund

To directly support Molokaʻi-focused efforts, include “Mālama Molokaʻi” in the note section when making donations.

“For those asking how they can help, this is one of the most impactful ways to stand with our community right now,” Lee said. “Your support allows us to continue to pivot, respond, and walk alongside our community through recovery.”