Performing arts advocate scheduled as featured speaker for Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Maui arts advocate Barry Kawakami

Arts advocate Barry Kawakami will discuss “Rebuilding Lahaina through the Power of the Performing Arts” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 7 during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. The event will be preceded by a meet-and-greet event at 5 p.m.

“Drawing from his personal journey and the work of the Wave of Harmony Foundation, Barry will highlight how access to the arts transforms lives, especially for youth, and how the arts can serve as a catalyst for healing, community connection, and economic growth on Maui,” an event announcement says.

The presentation will also highlight initiatives designed to expand performing arts education, support local artists, and help build a vibrant cultural and creative future for Lahaina and Maui County.

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Aside from being an arts advocate, Kawakami is founder and president of the Wave of Harmony Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth, supporting the community and building a thriving performing arts industry in Maui County.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza, at 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. Bottled water and a light snack are available for purchase.

To attend the meeting send email to Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.