Hawaiʻi DOH campaign encourages colon cancer screening for adults starting at age 45

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) recently launched a new public service announcement campaign to encourage adults to get screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 45. Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in people younger than 50, but is highly treatable if caught in early stages.

Colon cancer is the third leading cancer-related cause of death in men and fourth among women in Hawaiʻi. According to the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center’s Hawaiʻi Tumor Registry, approximately 700 men and women are diagnosed with, and 225 people die from colon cancer each year.

In 2024, roughly 70% of Hawai‘i adults ages 45-75 completed a colon cancer screening. Screening rates tend to be lower among younger adults within this age range. “Now is the time to catch up on cancer screenings. Postponing screening visits may delay life-saving treatment,” said Lola Irvin, administrator for the DOH Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division. “If you are 45 or older, call your healthcare provider to schedule the colon cancer screening test that is right for you.”

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Colon cancer screening tests can catch cancer early, even before symptoms begin. There are several ways to screen for colon cancer, including stool tests that can be done at home and a computed tomography (CT) scan which takes an x-ray image of the colon. A colonoscopy is a screening test which can both detect colon cancer and prevent it through the removal of pre-cancerous polyps.

“When I meet with patients, I go over their risk factors and discuss the most appropriate screening test for them,” said Dr. Ankur Jain. “The best test is the one that gets done.”

Jain, a gastroenterologist, dedicates his career to managing the diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and liver and serves on the Hawai‘i Comprehensive Cancer Coalition Steering Committee.

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The Get Screened Hawai‘i campaign launched in March during Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. The campaign is slated to run through June on TV, radio, digital, social media, print and in malls.

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The public is encouraged to visit the campaign website, GetScreened.hawaii.gov, to learn more about colon cancer, screening recommendations and options for screening tests.