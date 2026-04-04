Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 04:14 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:23 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:00 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:30 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along N shores remains small into this evening as small medium period WNW (310 degree) energy fills in. Tonight into Sunday, small, medium- period NW (330-340 degree) energy will also build. These swells will bump surf slightly upward for N and W shores. Monday night through Wednesday, a moderate medium- period WNW (310 degree) swell will fill in and increase surf to just below the advisory threshold. This swell will linger and gradually decline through the latter half of the week.

Along S shores, expect minor pulses from the South Pacific to provide periods of small surf through the weekend until a larger long-period S swell fills in Monday and lasts through the week. Strengthening southerly winds will lead to choppy conditions by midweek.

E shores will subside as trades weaken and will remain small as winds veer to SE. By the middle of next week, a small medium period swell will provide a bump to surf.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.