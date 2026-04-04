Pavement marking and striping work to close one lane on Waiehu Beach Road

One lane on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) may be closed beginning next week for pavement marking and striping work.

The closures will begin on Monday, April 6 and will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The work will be between Lower Main Street and Kahekili Highway (Route 330). Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

In some areas, there will be a lane shift to allow two-way traffic.

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The pavement marking and striping work follows the installation of speed tables, raised crosswalks and pavement repairs conducted in December. This work project is expected to last up to three weeks.

Please follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

All work is weather permitting.

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For construction schedule updates or changes, see the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s social media pages at https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.