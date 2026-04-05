Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 04:50 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:06 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:07 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:52 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small northwest swells will keep some small surf along north facing shores through Monday. A moderate long-period northwest swell will fill in Monday night and Tuesday, giving more of a boost to north shore surf late Tuesday through Wednesday.

A small southerly swell will keep some small surf in place along south facing shores through Monday. A slightly larger, long-period south swell, will fill in Monday night. This swell will give a more noticeable increase to south shore surf Tuesday into next weekend. Strengthening southerly winds could make for choppy seas by late next week.

East shore surf will remain small and below the seasonal average during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.