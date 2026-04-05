Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small northwest swells will keep some small surf along north facing shores through Monday. A moderate long-period northwest swell will fill in Monday night and Tuesday, giving more of a boost to north shore surf late Tuesday through Wednesday.
A small southerly swell will keep some small surf in place along south facing shores through Monday. A slightly larger, long-period south swell, will fill in Monday night. This swell will give a more noticeable increase to south shore surf Tuesday into next weekend. Strengthening southerly winds could make for choppy seas by late next week.
East shore surf will remain small and below the seasonal average during the next 7 days due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com