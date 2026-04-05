Scouting America, Aloha Council names Matson, Inc. as 2026 Distinguished Citizen Honoree

Cargo transportation services. File PC: Matson

Scouting America, Aloha Council will honor Matson, Inc. as the 2026 Distinguished Citizen Honoree at the annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner on Oct. 29, 2026, at Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort.

Since 1983, the Distinguished Citizen Dinner has recognized Hawaii leaders and organizations whose actions exemplify Scouting’s core values of leadership, service, and community stewardship. Aloha Council will recognize Matson and its employees for their longstanding commitment to caring for Hawaii and for supporting organizations that strengthen local communities.

Matson plays an essential role in island life by helping ensure the flow of goods and services across the Pacific, including a significant portion of Hawaii’s food supply. Beyond its day-to-day operations, Matson invests in local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives throughout the state.

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“We are honored and grateful to Scouting America, Aloha Council for recognizing Matson,” said Matt Cox, chairman and CEO of Matson, Inc. “Scouting’s emphasis on leadership and service aligns with how we aim to show up in the communities where our employees live and work.”

“We are proud to honor Matson and its employees for their positive impact on Hawaii,” said Blake Parsons, Scout Executive and CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “This dinner supports local Scouting programs for more than 4,000 youth. Sponsorships make that possible.”

The Distinguished Citizen Dinner brings together business and community leaders from across Hawaii for an evening that recognizes service and supports youth development through Scouting. Tables and sponsorship packages are now available and directly support Aloha Council programs.