Seasonal employees sought for PALS summer session from June 8-July 24, 2026

PALs. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting seasonal employment applications for its PALS Program summer session from June 8 to July 24, 2026.

Employees with the Play-and-Learn Session will work eight-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (excluding County holidays). Training will be held on various dates between June 1-5.

Available positions include site coordinators, recreation directors, recreation leaders, recreation aides and program specialists (Maui only). The positions will support a wide range of social, cultural, educational and recreational activities, including arts and crafts, sports, music, dance and health/safety programs, created for keiki ages 5 through 12.

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Individuals who are passionate about working with Maui County’s youth and who demonstrate responsibility, reliability and a commitment to positive youth development are encouraged to apply online at http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Maui .

For more information about the County PALS program and to sign up for DPR program alerts and updates, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program or call the PALS office at 808-270-7404.