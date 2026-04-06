Maui News

Heavy rain and flooding potential expected late Tuesday into the weekend

April 6, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
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Satellite imagery (4.6.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and flooding, expected to impact the state late Tuesday into the weekend.

“A significant pattern change is then expected by Tuesday as an upper disturbance and surface low pressure evolve northwest of the islands,” The NWS reports. “This system is expected to draw deep tropical moisture northward over the state, leading to an extended period of southerly winds, increased chances for widespread rainfall, and renewed flooding concerns from the middle of the week through the weekend.”

The NWS urges the public to prepare for possible flooding impacts by:

  • Clearing gutters, storm drains, culverts, and drainage areas of debris to improve water flow.
  • Move valuable items out of low-lying or flood prone areas.
  • Check pumps, generators and emergency equipment to ensure they are operational.
  • Take stock of emergency supplies, including food, water, medications, flash lights, and backup power sources.
  • Review family emergency plans and check on neighbors and family, especially those in flood-prone locations.
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Residents living near stream, rivers, gulches, valleys, ravines and flood-prone areas should remain especially alert and prepared to move to higher ground if flash flooding develops. This outlooks will be updated daily or sooner if needed. Stay up to date with the latest forecast information through weather.gov/hawaii, local media, social media, and NOAA Weather Radio Broadcasts.

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