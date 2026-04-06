Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 05:34 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:05 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:17 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small northwest swells will keep some small surf along north facing shores through this evening. A moderate long-period northwest swell will fill in tonight and Tuesday, giving more of a boost to north shore surf late Tuesday through Wednesday. A small, short- period north-northeast swell will fill in during the day Tuesday before peaking Wednesday and subsiding Thursday. This overlap will make for some rough choppy conditions along north facing shores.

A small southerly swell will keep some small surf in place along south facing shores through this evening. A slightly larger, long- period south swell, will fill in tonight, giving a more noticeable increase to south shore surf Tuesday. Surf could reach advisory levels by Wednesday before slowly easing Thursday into the weekend. Strengthening southerly winds will make for rough and choppy surf by late next week.

East shore surf will remain small and below the seasonal average due to a lack of strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands, except for some wrap from the northerly swells.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.