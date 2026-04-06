State lawmakers to discuss Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund

State lawmakers on Monday, April 6, will convene an informational briefing to get information about the Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund.

A downed tree on Maui’s Crater Road occurred during severe weather Saturday, March 14, 2026, because of a powerful kona low — the first of two back-to-back kona lows in March — moving through the islands. File PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, in Conference Room 329 at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

It comes at a critical time as Hawaiʻi continues to respond to impacts from recent back-to-back kona lows that slammed into the state in March.

Representatives from Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division, Hawaiʻi Property Insurance Association and Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund will cover the status of Act 296, aimed at stabilizing the state’s property insurance market and ensuring coverage remains available when private insurers are unable to meet demand.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

They will also provide lawmakers and the public an update about flood insurance coverage throughout the state.

The informational briefing will be given to a joint meeting of Hawaiʻi House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce and Hawaiʻi Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection.

Puna state Rep. Greggor Ilagan and Kona state Rep. Nicole Lowen are members of the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Click here to review the hearing notice.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Click here for a live stream of the meeting via YouTube if you can’t make it in person.