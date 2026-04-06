West Maui Recreational Committee hosts Recreation Expo for West Maui youth, April 12

Mana Mentors and the West Maui Recreational Committee announce the upcoming West Maui Recreation Expo, taking place Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kapalua Cart Barn (1000 Kapalua Drive).

This free, family-friendly event brings together youth organizations, sports programs, and community groups from across West Maui for a festival-style day of activities, live music, performances, food, and connection.

Mana Mentors is a co-founder of the West Maui Recreational Committee, which is now over 30 members strong. The committee is dedicated to uniting sports and youth program leaders in West Maui to collaboratively assess resources, address community needs, and serve as a collective voice for recreation in community planning. The committee hosts two Recreation Expos annually to help families learn about the many opportunities available for keiki in West Maui.

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The West Maui Recreational Committee and Mana Mentors are especially excited to announce that the 2026 Recreation Expos are being supported by a $10,000 grant from the Imua Maui Community Healing Initiative, which will help fund the two biannual expos scheduled for April 12, 2026 and Sept. 26, 2026.

The grant supports community events in the Lahaina community that uplift, unite, and foster pilina (connection).

The Recreation Expo is a celebration of community collaboration, showcasing the wide array of sports, cultural, ocean, and enrichment programs available to West Maui youth. Attendees will enjoy live performances, hands-on activities, program demonstrations, and the opportunity to connect directly with local organizations serving West Maui youth. The Recreation Expo is designed to help families easily explore— all in one place.

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The line-up of entertainment includes Maui Music Mission, Band Before Time, DJ Boomshot, West Maui Dance, K&C Cheer and Dance Academy and others.

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“This event represents everything we believe in — community, connection, and opportunities for our keiki,” said Anastasia Colt, Community Outreach Director with Mana Mentors. “We are incredibly grateful and excited to be supported by the Imua Maui Community Healing Initiative for our 2026 biannual Recreation Expos. Their support allows us to continue bringing our community together in positive ways and to ensure these events remain free and accessible for West Maui families. We are also deeply thankful for our sponsors and partners who continue to show up for our keiki and our community. These events truly show what is possible when West Maui organizations come together to support our youth.”

Event sponsors and partners include Imua Maui Community Healing Initiative, Maui Pono Foundation, Duke’s Beach House, Taverna and the Fuzz Box.

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Participating Recreational organizations and Local youth organizations provide activities, information, and raffle prizes include: West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply, Kahakukahi Ocean Academy, Maui Mountain Bike Coalition, Lahaina Junior Golf, First Tee, Aloha Roll, Got’m Surf, Maui Community Sailing Foundation, Lahaina Yacht Club, K&C Cheer and Dance Academy, Kahana Canoe Club, Lahaina Canoe Club, Maui Hero Project, Prime Dance, Maui Music Mission, West Maui Little League, Fuzz Box, Albion Soccer, Harvest Kumalani, West Maui Dance, Grandi Jiu Jitsu and many more.