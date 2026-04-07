Kīhei and Lahaina budget meetings rescheduled for weather-related safety concerns

File photo: Residents attend the evening budget meeting. PC: Office of Council Services

The evening budget meetings scheduled for Wednesday in Kīhei and Thursday in Lahaina have been rescheduled to April 14 and 17, respectively, because of the island’s current flood watch, Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura announced.

Sugimura, who is overseeing the council’s annual budget session as chair of the Budget, Finance and Development Committee, said she consulted with the Maui Emergency Management Agency on the rescheduling. She said the committee is conducting evening listening sessions on the budget to hear from residents in all council residency areas.

“Following the devastating impact of the past two Kona low storms and yesterday’s official extension of a weather emergency, we are rescheduling this week’s evening meetings to ensure public safety,” said Sugimura, who holds the council seat for the Upcountry Maui residency area. “We appreciate the community’s understanding as the council strives to carry out its duties while promoting disaster awareness and preparedness.”

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The committee has already held evening meetings for the budget session in the council residency areas of Upcountry Maui, Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia and East Maui.

The remaining evening budget meetings, all starting at six o’clock, are now set for the following dates and locations:

• April 13, Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai.

• April 14, Kīhei Community Center, Main Hall, 303 E. Līpoa St.

• April 15, Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Cafeteria, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City.

• April 16, April 16, Kalana o Maui, Council Chamber, 8th Floor, 200 S. High St., Wailuku.

• April 17, Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

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The committee will continue to review the county’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget in daytime meetings held via Teams video conference and in the Council Chamber, including today starting at 10 a.m., Sugimura said. Under the Maui County Charter, the council has until June 10 to approve on final reading the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

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The full schedule of meeting dates and locations is available on the “Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Session” page on MauiCounty.us. Meetings are livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.