Portion of South Kīhei Road to be closed for Kona storm repairs starting Wednesday

Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

South Kīhei Road will be closed between North Kīhei Road and Ohukai Road starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, and continuing through April 15, 2026, to repair damage from recent kona storms, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

Only local access will be allowed while the road is closed to through traffic. Motorists will be directed to detour via Uwapo Road and Kenolio Road to reconnect with Ohukai Road and South Kīhei Road.

The work will be done weather permitting. The closure is required so crews can repair kona storm-related washouts and roadway damage, according to DPW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists are advised to expect delays.