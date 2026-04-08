BREAKING / Verdict reached: Maui doctor found guilty of attempted manslaughter

Gerhardt Konig. PC: KHON 2

***** Disclaimer/Graphic Content: Discretion is advised due to graphic and violent content. *****

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Maui doctor. The jury deliberated about 8 hours before coming to a unanimous decision at around 2:18 p.m., finding the defendant guilty of attempted manslaughter based on severe mental or emotional disturbance. This is a lesser charge than the second degree attempted murder allegations brought against him.

Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 206.

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Upon reading the verdict, the defendant was seen holding his face in his left hand, and covering his eyes.

The charge stems from a March 24, 2025 incident in which anesthesiologist, Gerhardt Konig, 47, was accused of striking his wife, Arielle multiple times in the head with a rock, trying to inject her with a syringe, and attempting to push her off the Pali Puka trail on Oʻahu. She was found on the trail near the “Pali” lookout with head and facial injuries after witnesses called 911.

The two were off-island to celebrate her birthday and had gone on a hike when an apparent argument over their relationship escalated into a physical altercation.

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Gerhardt Konig, pleaded not guilty to the charge. During cross exam he testified that he was able to wrestle the rock out of his wife’s hands and struck her two times with it. He said it was done “in self defense” and that he felt “horrible” afterwards, describing his emotional state as being in “severe emotional distress.”