Flood Watch issued through Friday; storm to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms

Satellite imagery of Hawaiʻi (4.8.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire state through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service reports that low pressure developing west of the islands will draw abundant moisture northward as it strengthens during the next couple of days. This will bring potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to flash flooding over all Hawaiian islands.

The NWS reports that strong and gusty south to southeasterly winds are also expected Thursday and Friday. Unsettled conditions could continue through the weekend and next week as surface moisture and instability lingers.

With the ground saturated from recent storms, potential flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslide threats increase, even with less rain.

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The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.