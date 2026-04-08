Forecast window for episodic fountaining eruption at Kīlauea expected anytime from April 8-15

[B1cam] Kīlauea caldera down-dropped block and Halemaʻumaʻu. From the east rim of the caldera. (4.8.26)

Precursory activity at Kīlauea on Hawaiʻi Island has paused, but an episodic fountaining eruption is forecast to occur sometime between today and April 15. Fountaining episodes typically last less than 12 hours but ash can remain in the air longer depending on wind and weather.

If an eruption occurs, varying levels of ash, Pele`s hair, and other lightweight tephra may fall downwind of the eruption. Smaller particles can travel farther from the eruption site and may affect communities at greater distances. For the next several days, “downwind” will be to the north and northeast of the summit.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory advises the public that if you live downwind of the Kīlauea summit, or plan to visit the summit area, stay informed about current volcanic activity and weather conditions. Be prepared to take precautions if needed, such as disconnecting water catchment systems.

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Follow all guidance from the National Park Service and the County of Hawaii. Be aware that road or park closures may occur.