Maui News

Maui schools to reopen Thursday; HIDOE monitoring conditions statewide

April 8, 2026, 5:33 PM HST
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Hāna High & Elementary School and Henry Perrine Baldwin High School on Maui will reopen Thursday, April 9, following closures on Wednesday. Conditions that prompted the closures have been resolved, allowing both campuses to safely reopen.

At this time, all other Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) schools are scheduled to open Thursday.

Based on the latest forecast, the Department does not anticipate any widespread school or office closures on Thursday. Any emergency announcements will be made through the Department’s official communication channels.

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