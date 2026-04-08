Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appoints Raphael Malcolm as Director of Sales and Marketing

Raphael Malcolm.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kā‘anapali welcomes Raphael Malcolm as its new Director of Sales and Marketing.

Malcolm joins the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa from The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua where he previously led the Event Management department. Recognized for driving results, Malcolm brings more than a decade of global luxury hospitality experience to the oceanfront Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, with a strong background in Event Management, Revenue Management, and Food & Beverage across various brands.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. PC: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

“The addition of Malcolm reflects the resort’s continued investment in strengthening our momentum and overall market position,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, former General Manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and recently appointed General Manager of the Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort. “His diverse background and leadership will support continued growth, strategic innovation, and a strong foundation for the resort moving forward.”

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. PC: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

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In his new role, Malcolm will oversee all sales, marketing, and revenue‑driving initiatives for the resort, focusing on strategic growth, brand positioning, and fostering strong relationships with key partners and clients.

Cliff diver at Puʻu Kekaʻa (Black Rock). PC: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa