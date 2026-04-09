Hoʻōla LTRG launches ‘House to Home Program’ to help Lahaina families return home

Representatives of the Maui Pono Foundation present a $20,020 donation to support the House to Home Program administered by Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group. Pictured from left: Steven Iverson (Board Member, Maui Pono Foundation), Rhonda Alexander-Monkres (Executive Director, Hoʻōla LTRG), and Joel Navarro (CEO, Maui Pono Foundation). Photo credit: Maui Pono Foundation

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group has announced the launch of its new “House to Home Program,” an initiative designed to help wildfire survivor families transition from newly rebuilt houses into comfortable, livable homes.

The program is made possible through partnerships with Maui Pono Foundation and the Asian Real Estate Association of America, along with the rebuilding efforts led by Mennonite Disaster Service.

Through the House to Home Program, each participating household will receive $8,000 to $25,000, depending on the size of their home, to purchase essential furnishings and household goods. These funds allow families to obtain items such as beds, dining tables, kitchen supplies, and outdoor seating – helping restore daily routines and the sense of comfort that transforms a structure into a home. Currently, the program is available to families whose homes are rebuilt through the Hoʻōla LTRG and Mennonite Disaster Service rebuilding program.

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Support from community partners is helping make the program possible. AREAA and its Hawaii Aloha Chapter recently contributed $30,000 to Hoʻōla LTRG, and the Maui Pono Foundation also provided a $20,020 donation to support the House to Home Program, helping Lahaina families rebuild their lives and return home with the resources needed to furnish and settle into their newly constructed houses.

“When a family receives the keys to their rebuilt home, it is an incredibly emotional moment – but many are stepping into empty rooms after years of displacement,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Hoʻōla LTRG. “The House to Home Program ensures that when families return, they can truly begin living there. We are deeply grateful to Maui Pono Foundation for partnering with us to help transform these rebuilt houses into homes filled with comfort, dignity, and new memories.”

Nancy Obando, Chairwoman of the AREAA Foundation, presents a $30,000 donation to Hoʻōla LTRG, with Executive Director Rhonda Alexander-Monkres accepting on behalf of the organization to support Lahaina wildfire recovery and the House to Home Program. Photo credit: AREAA Foundation

The program will immediately support the first two families whose homes were recently completed and blessed through the partnership between Hoʻōla LTRG, Mennonite Disaster Service and Cajudoy Construction. On March 6, 2026, the Yadao family returned to a newly rebuilt five-bedroom, two-bath home, while the Kahahane family received the keys to their new two-bedroom home, both constructed through volunteer labor coordinated by Mennonite Disaster Service and community partners dedicated to helping Lahaina families rebuild..

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“Rebuilding a home is about more than construction, it’s about helping families return to stability after everything they’ve been through,” said Don Rheinheimer, Project Coordinator–Hawaiʻi for Mennonite Disaster Service. “Our volunteers are honored to work alongside Hoʻōla LTRG and community partners to help Lahaina and Kula families move forward and rebuild their lives.”

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“AREAA and our Aloha Chapter are proud to stand with the people of Maui during the long journey of recovery,” said Judy Sykes, President of AREAA Hawaii Aloha Chapter. “Supporting organizations like Hoʻōla LTRG allows us to uplift families and strengthen the spirit of community that defines Lahaina.”

“Recovery is strongest when our community works together,” said Joel Navarro, CEO of Maui Pono Foundation. “Maui Pono Foundation is honored to collaborate with the Long Term Recovery Group and its partners on the House to Home Program, ensuring that families returning after the fires are not just walking into a rebuilt house, but into a place that truly feels like home.”

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Organizations and businesses interested in supporting the House to Home Program through donations of furnishings, household goods, services, and/or financial contributions; are encouraged to contact Rhonda Alexander-Monkres at rhonda@mauilongtermrecovery.org.