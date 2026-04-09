Maui Visitor Industry donates pizza and toiletries to storm impacted residents
More than 120 storm impacted residents attended the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s giveaway event at The Hampton Inn & Suites, Tuesday.
Domino’s Pizza Hawaiʻi CEO, Mike Rompel, gave away 130 fresh pizzas to vehicles who pulled in through the Hampton Inn parking lot pick-up station.
Many families also helped themselves to the various toiletry items including all-purpose cleaner, Clorox wipes, dish soap, household cleaning spray, toothpaste, toilet paper and laundry detergent donated by Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association.
GM of the Hampton Inn & Suites, Serkan Hizliok, was happy to volunteer use of the hotel property stating, “We are always honored to support our community, especially with our own employees affected by the storms. Our hearts go out to all of Maui at this time.”
Also present at the event were Maui Mayor, Richard Bissen and Maui Film Commissioner, Brian Kohne who both helped to pass out items of need to attendees.