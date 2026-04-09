Maui Giveaway Volunteers – including Hampton Inn GM and employees, HLTA ED, Mufi Hannemann and Film Commissioner, Brian Kohne. PC: MHLA

More than 120 storm impacted residents attended the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s giveaway event at The Hampton Inn & Suites, Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Hawaiʻi CEO, Mike Rompel, gave away 130 fresh pizzas to vehicles who pulled in through the Hampton Inn parking lot pick-up station.

Many families also helped themselves to the various toiletry items including all-purpose cleaner, Clorox wipes, dish soap, household cleaning spray, toothpaste, toilet paper and laundry detergent donated by Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association.

Supporters of the event – Mufi Hannemann of HLTA, John Pele of MHLA, Mike Rompel of Domino’s Pizza, and Mayor Richard Bissen. Maui Visitor Industry Donates Pizza and Toiletries to Storm Impacted Residents. PC: MHLA

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GM of the Hampton Inn & Suites, Serkan Hizliok, was happy to volunteer use of the hotel property stating, “We are always honored to support our community, especially with our own employees affected by the storms. Our hearts go out to all of Maui at this time.”

Also present at the event were Maui Mayor, Richard Bissen and Maui Film Commissioner, Brian Kohne who both helped to pass out items of need to attendees.

Maui Visitor Industry Donates Pizza and Toiletries to Storm Impacted Residents. PC: MHLA

A storm impacted Maui resident recipient (name undisclosed). Maui Visitor Industry Donates Pizza and Toiletries to Storm Impacted Residents. PC: MHLA