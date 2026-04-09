Scouting America, Aloha Council announces leadership

Scouting America, Aloha Council announced new leadership at its Annual Membership Meeting, including the election of Yvette Maskrey as Board President. She is the first woman to serve in the role in the Council’s history.

The Council also elected new members to its Board of Directors and key district leadership positions, strengthening governance and community leadership across Hawaii.

“Scouting in Hawaii has always been shaped by local leadership and a connection to our communities,” said Blake Parsons, Scout Executive and CEO of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “These leaders bring that same commitment forward, helping ensure more young people have access to programs that build confidence, character, and a sense of responsibility.”

Yvette Maskrey, Board President

Yvette Maskrey, Board President

Yvette Maskrey was elected Board President, marking a historic milestone for the Aloha Council. A longtime Scouting volunteer and former Den Leader, she brings experience in leadership, governance, and public engagement, along with a clear focus on supporting youth and families.

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Maskrey has held leadership roles in Hawaii’s business and nonprofit sectors, including service with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, ‘Ōlelo Community Media, and Women in Renewable Energy. She has also been actively involved with the Aloha Council for nearly a decade.

“Scouting reflects the best of our communities,” Maskrey said. “It brings families together, strengthens character, and prepares young people to lead with integrity and purpose. We’re proud to continue this work for the next generation of Hawaii Scouts.”

Board of Directors – Members at Large

Board of Directors – Members at Large: (L to R) Gene Fukushima; Henry Aquino; and Alim Shabazz.

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Gene Fukushima

Gene Fukushima is President of HSI Mechanical, where he oversees operations and strategic growth for a leading mechanical contracting firm. With more than two decades of experience delivering complex projects in the maritime, defense, industrial, and healthcare sectors, he brings strong operational expertise. An Eagle Scout from Maui, Fukushima has remained active in Scouting, volunteering with Pack 1 and Troop 1. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan.

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Henry Aquino

Henry Aquino is Vice President of Community Affairs at Hawaii Public Policy Advocates, LLC, where he focuses on public affairs and association management. He previously served 17 years in the Hawaii State Legislature, representing Central Oahu in both the House of Representatives and State Senate. During his tenure, he held leadership roles including Chair of the Senate Labor and Technology Committee and Assistant Majority Whip. He also serves as Executive Director of the Waipahu Community Association.

Alim Shabazz

Alim Shabazz is a Coast Guard veteran, Eagle Scout, and community leader with more than 20 years of experience in leadership and business development. He serves as Post Commander for AMVETS Hawaii and leads the Big Tire Bootcamp and AMVETS Hawaii Adaptive Fitness Program, supporting veterans in Hawaii, American Samoa, and Guam. His background includes work in pharmaceutical and medical device sales, leadership development, and strategic growth.

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District Leadership

(L to R): Derrick Izumo — Big Island District Chair; Glenn Kitagawa — Maui Nui District Chair.

Derrick Izumo — Big Island District Chair

Derrick Izumo was elected Maui Nui District Chair. He brings more than 25 years of Scouting experience, including service as Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Unit Commissioner, and District Training Chair. He has also supported camp operations at Camp Kilauea and Camp Honokaia.

Glenn Kitagawa — Maui Nui District Chair

Glenn Kitagawa was elected Maui District Chair. He has more than two decades of experience in logistics and operations. He has been involved in Scouting for over 10 years. His service includes roles as Den Leader, Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, District Training Chair, and District Chair. He is also a member of the Order of the Arrow.