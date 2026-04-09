Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents two Spring Showcases: Road Trip and Spring into Jazz

Seabury Hall Band. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

Seabury Hall Performing Arts invites the Maui community to experience two dynamic spring performances showcasing the talents of its middle and upper school students. Taking place over two consecutive weekends at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center, Road Trip and Spring into Jazz offer audiences an exciting celebration of music, movement, and visual art.

The first event, Road Trip: A Coast to Coast Choral Celebration, directed by Molly Schad, will be presented on Thursday, April 9, 2026, and Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:00 pm. Featuring more than 120 student voices, this high-energy choral concert takes audiences on a musical journey across the United States. From the soulful sounds of New Orleans jazz to the bright lights of Las Vegas, the program explores the rich musical traditions found across the country.

Seabury Hall Chorus. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

The concert features full-choir selections, small-ensemble performances, featured soloists, and dynamic choreography. Highlights include a folk-inspired arrangement of Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning performed by Freya Carlsen ’26, Nikki Kayes ’27, and Pasha St. Cyr ’28, a moving senior tribute performance of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, and the energetic ensemble number Another Day of Sun from La La Land. Accompanied by a live band of student and professional musicians, Road Trip promises an engaging and memorable musical experience.

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The following weekend, Seabury Hall presents Spring into Jazz: A Spring Band Concert, directed by Peter Della Croce and Julia Golding, with an accompanying art exhibition curated by Danielle Emerick. Performances will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

Seabury Hall Band. PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

This lively event features performances by the high school band, middle school band, middle school percussion ensemble, and ukulele ensemble, with selections from artists including Bruno Mars, Tito Puente, and Nile Rodgers. In addition to the music, guests will enjoy an immersive middle school art exhibition that transforms the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center into a vibrant jazz nightclub atmosphere, complete with a dance floor for audience participation.

Following the performance, attendees are invited to stay for desserts and beverages as the celebration continues.

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Tickets for both events are priced at $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for students. Keiki under age 4 are admitted free.

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For tickets, reservations, and more information, please visit www.seaburyhall.org/arts. For specific inquiries, contact Molly Schad for Road Trip and Julia Golding for Spring into Jazz at 808-572-7235.