ʻOhana Care Maui to host free “Path to Peace” workshop for seniors, caregivers and families

ʻOhana Care Maui will present “Path to Peace: Organizing, Caring and Planning for Seniors and their ʻOhana,” for the upcoming April Speaker Series workshop on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The event at at Kalama Heights (101 Kanani Road in Kīhei) runs from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by a question and answer session.

The free public event features Belia Paul, founder of A Honu Space, and will focus on helping families better prepare for the realities of aging by reducing confusion, lowering stress, and avoiding crisis-driven decisions.

“Most people don’t prepare. Not because they don’t care, but because they don’t want to face what’s coming. And then one day, they have to,” Paul said. “I’ve seen what happens when decisions are avoided, and what’s possible when they’re finally made.”

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During the workshop, attendees will gain practical guidance on supporting senior independence, planning ahead, getting organized, reducing stress, and creating greater peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones.

The ʻOhana Care Speaker Series is free and open to the public and is presented in partnership with Kalama Heights. The monthly program is designed to offer practical education and support for seniors, caregivers, and families across Maui.

Registration is available online at: ohanacaremaui.com/speaker-series ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD ʻOhana Care Maui is a locally owned in-home care agency committed to providing compassionate, personalized care and education so seniors can live safely and comfortably in their own homes. Services range from companion and personal care to bed-bound care, including dementia care, hospice support, and short-term recovery care. Through its free monthly ʻOhana Care Speaker Series, ʻOhana Care Maui also provides education and community support for seniors, caregivers and families throughout Maui.

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For more information about ʻOhana Care Maui or upcoming workshops, visit OhanaCareMaui.com or ohanacaremaui.regfox.com/ohana-care-speaker-series.