Kīhei Charter School announces second registration date and information meeting

Photo courtesy: Kihei Charter School

Michael Stubbs, Head of School for Kīhei Charter School, a tuition free public school, has announced a second application period for the school term that will run from Aug. 3, 2026, to May 27, 2027.

In addition, a campus information session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at 5 p.m., at the campus located at 650 Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei. The information session is open to the public.

Enrollment applications for Kīhei Charter School are available online at the kiheicharter.org website. Applications are also available at the Charter School’s office for all levels: Elementary School grades K-5, Middle School grades 6-8, and High School grades 9-12.

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Completed applications must be turned into the campus office or mailed to the Kīhei Charter School at 650 Lipoa Parkway, Kīhei, HI 96753 with a postmark no later than Thursday, April 30, to be eligible for the second lottery. No email or fax applications are accepted.

Applications that are completed will be entered into the school application lottery. The lottery method for selecting new students is required for all Hawaiʻi charter schools to ensure fairness for all applicants. Administrators note the demand for entrance usually exceeds the school’s capacity.

The second lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. Applications must be postmarked no later than Thursday, April 30, and be mailed to the Kīhei Lipoa Parkway campus address to be eligible for the second lottery. The May 5 lottery will be conducted in the school cafeteria. It is open to the public.

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The Kīhei Charter School Student Records office will send parent enrollment or waitlist information via email as soon as it becomes available. Call the school’s main office at 808-875-0700 for more information or go to kiheicharter.org. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The school does not provide transportation information.